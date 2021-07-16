Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CFO Sells $1,191,464.47 in Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CFO Allen Shim sold 28,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $1,191,464.47.

Allen Shim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $85,258.25.

NYSE WORK traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $44.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,207,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,073. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Slack Technologies by 881.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.94.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

