Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Coverage Initiated at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $264.63 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $279.74.

SNOW opened at $251.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.90. The company has a market cap of $74.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.05. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total transaction of $14,530,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,256 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,314,092.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,022,240.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 740,246 shares of company stock worth $179,848,651. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 153.4% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

