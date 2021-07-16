Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Set at $264.62 by BTIG Research

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) has been assigned a $264.62 target price by research analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.43% from the company’s previous close.

SNOW has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.74.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $251.00 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.90. The company has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.05.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $7,090,909.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,007,033.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 740,246 shares of company stock worth $179,848,651. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131,611 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Snowflake by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Snowflake by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266,942 shares in the last quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $349,652,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

