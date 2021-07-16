Societe Generale Initiates Coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s current price.
EL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.96.
The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $326.96 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $187.75 and a twelve month high of $327.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $305.45. The company has a market cap of $118.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 517,130 shares of company stock worth $147,782,647. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,308,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Estée Lauder Companies
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
