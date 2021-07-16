Societe Generale Initiates Coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s current price.

EL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.96.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $326.96 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $187.75 and a twelve month high of $327.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $305.45. The company has a market cap of $118.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 517,130 shares of company stock worth $147,782,647. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,308,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.