Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Update

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SMPNY traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.36. 162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.68. Sompo has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $20.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sompo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

