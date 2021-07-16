Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Sonim Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.56% and a negative net margin of 46.04%. The company had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million.

SONM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of Sonim Technologies stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.40. 2,574,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,889. Sonim Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.52.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $27,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 34,097 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 264.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 325,437 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 584,990 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

