Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.75 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “
Shares of OTCMKTS:SOTK opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Sono-Tek has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.14.
About Sono-Tek
Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers’ equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.
