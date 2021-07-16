Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Up 427.3% in June

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 427.3% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Get Sonova alerts:

Shares of SONVY opened at $75.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 0.73. Sonova has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $78.06.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.413 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Sonova’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Sonova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.