Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Director Chris Ludeman Purchases 47,058 Shares

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Director Chris Ludeman acquired 47,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $199,996.50.

Shares of SOWG stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 7.05. Sow Good Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc engages in the production of the nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry in the United States. It also sells freeze dried snacks and smoothies online. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc and changed its name to Sow Good Inc in January 2021. Sow Good Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

