Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.30. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 7,727 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.24.

About Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA)

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

