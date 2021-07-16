SparkPoint (SRK) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $29.19 million and $534,121.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SparkPoint has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,150,396,263 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

