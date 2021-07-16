Spartan Protocol Price Reaches $0.23 (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 16th. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.75 million and $688,558.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00039590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00108823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00148389 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,148.16 or 0.99770357 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 37,871,836 coins and its circulating supply is 37,401,758 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

