SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 17.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,341,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,362,000 after acquiring an additional 367,300 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,331,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,291,000 after acquiring an additional 107,133 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,625 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,195 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,556 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $51.49.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

