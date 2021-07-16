Splash Beverage Group, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on July 21st (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV)

Splash Beverage Group’s (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) quiet period will end on Wednesday, July 21st. Splash Beverage Group had issued 3,750,000 shares in its public offering on June 11th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Splash Beverage Group’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Splash Beverage Group stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Splash Beverage Group has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $15.30.
About Splash Beverage Group
Read More: FTSE 100 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Splash Beverage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splash Beverage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.