Springhouse Capital Management LP Has $2.46 Million Stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Springhouse Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) by 128.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 273,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,779 shares during the quarter. Burford Capital accounts for 2.5% of Springhouse Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Springhouse Capital Management LP’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

BUR traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 458 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40. Burford Capital Limited has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.