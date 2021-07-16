SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Holdings Lifted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 290,297 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 2.80% of SPS Commerce worth $99,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 219.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 361.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPSC. Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $96.31 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 75.84 and a beta of 0.90.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

