Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth about $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Square by 7.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,037,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Square by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 96.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.74.

SQ stock traded up $3.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.61. The stock had a trading volume of 262,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,585,428. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.67. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.00 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $108.66 billion, a PE ratio of 331.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $49,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,905,305.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,273,985 shares of company stock valued at $296,533,701 in the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.