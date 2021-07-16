SS&C Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,048 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 811% compared to the average volume of 115 call options.
SSNC opened at $73.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.57. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $75.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.34.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 1,684.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 239,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 225,699 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 83.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89,348 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 826,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,725,000 after buying an additional 64,264 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,451,000 after buying an additional 57,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.
SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.
SS&C Technologies Company Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.
Recommended Story: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.