SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Update

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 145.5% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of SSEZY stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $20.87. The stock had a trading volume of 17,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,683. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.44. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. SSE has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $22.46.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

