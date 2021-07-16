SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at National Bank Financial

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its target price reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.65% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.89.

TSE SSRM traded down C$0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting C$20.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,876. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$17.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$20.88.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

