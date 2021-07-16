SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Trading 2.6% Higher

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) traded up 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$20.96 and last traded at C$20.93. 397,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 700,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 18.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is presently 4.39%.

About SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

