Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 495,000 shares, a decrease of 75.7% from the June 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 83,158 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Staffing 360 Solutions by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 132,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Staffing 360 Solutions by 298.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 96,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th.

STAF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,180,036. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Staffing 360 Solutions will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

