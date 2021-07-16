Stantec Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Stantec in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$878.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$926.47 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. ATB Capital downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.40.

TSE STN opened at C$57.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.60. Stantec has a one year low of C$37.46 and a one year high of C$59.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 38.56%.

In other news, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.37, for a total value of C$502,792.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,479,016.29. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.47, for a total value of C$110,948.00. Insiders sold a total of 37,695 shares of company stock worth $2,037,791 in the last three months.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.