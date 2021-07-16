Stantec (NYSE:STN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stantec has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.35.

STN stock opened at $45.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.69. Stantec has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1346 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s payout ratio is 14.46%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Stantec by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 81,767 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Stantec by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 60,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Stantec by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 260,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 58,143 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

