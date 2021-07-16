Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$63.00 at Raymond James

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$51.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.40.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$57.05 on Wednesday. Stantec has a one year low of C$37.46 and a one year high of C$59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$54.60.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$878.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$926.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.6299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.47, for a total value of C$110,948.00. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 12,600 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total value of C$674,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,340,519.60. Insiders sold 37,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,791 over the last ninety days.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

