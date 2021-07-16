State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Short Interest Down 87.8% in June

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 506,500 shares, a decrease of 87.8% from the June 15th total of 4,160,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its position in shares of State Street by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 119,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 180.5% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 166,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after acquiring an additional 107,222 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 2.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 33.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,482 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of State Street by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,409,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,607,000 after purchasing an additional 61,490 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Shares of STT stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.34. 3,923,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,346. State Street has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $89.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

