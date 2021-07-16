State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

State Street has increased its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

State Street stock opened at $81.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.56. State Street has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $89.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.43.

State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

