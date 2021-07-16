State Street (NYSE:STT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

State Street (NYSE:STT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

STT traded up $2.18 on Friday, hitting $84.15. The company had a trading volume of 122,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,472. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $89.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.43.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

