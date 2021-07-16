Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Short Interest Up 121.5% in June

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 323,400 shares, an increase of 121.5% from the June 15th total of 146,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MITO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of MITO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. 2,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,768. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.58.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 78,804 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 1,995.9% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 788,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 750,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 313,182 shares during the last quarter. 4.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

