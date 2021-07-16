Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Short Interest Up 121.5% in June

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 323,400 shares, an increase of 121.5% from the June 15th total of 146,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of research analysts recently commented on MITO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of MITO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. 2,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,768. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.58.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 78,804 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 1,995.9% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 788,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 750,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 313,182 shares during the last quarter. 4.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.
