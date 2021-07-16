SteepCoin Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SteepCoin has traded down 4% against the US dollar. SteepCoin has a market cap of $58,168.42 and $2.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.70 or 0.01208936 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000872 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000141 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

