Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.71%.

In other news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $26,150.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,035.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $61,139.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 87,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,221.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,352 shares of company stock worth $270,256 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BXMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

