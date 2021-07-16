Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Insulet were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Insulet by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 281.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth about $43,000.

In other news, Director John A. Fallon sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $1,475,061.92. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Insiders have sold a total of 17,722 shares of company stock worth $4,664,835 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $260.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2,002.77 and a beta of 0.68. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $189.02 and a 12 month high of $306.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

