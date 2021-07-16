Stephens Inc. AR Takes $227,000 Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $38.27 on Friday. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.17.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,593.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RNST. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

