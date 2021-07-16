Stephens Inc. AR Takes $232,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 107,112 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 570.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after acquiring an additional 59,071 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 22,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $190.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.83. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.56 and a 1 year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

