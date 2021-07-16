Stephens Inc. AR Takes $248,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Act Two Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $4,852,000. Financial Life Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $3,256,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after buying an additional 61,463 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,552,000 after buying an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,191.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 49,539 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGLT opened at $90.06 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.32 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.