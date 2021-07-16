Stephens Inc. AR Takes $282,000 Position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 51,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,917,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,472,000 after buying an additional 252,350 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 17.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,427,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,795,000 after buying an additional 211,200 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $1,130,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,673,000 after buying an additional 151,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $304.10 million, a P/E ratio of 58.77 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $8.55.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. Analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $104,578.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Harvard Bioscience Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

