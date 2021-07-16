Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Major Shareholder Paul J. Isaac Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) major shareholder Paul J. Isaac sold 2,000,000 shares of Stereotaxis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $14,500,000.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Stereotaxis stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $674.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.87. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STXS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stereotaxis by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 112,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Stereotaxis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 40,395 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Stereotaxis by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 17,360 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Stereotaxis by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Stereotaxis by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

