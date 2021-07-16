Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Major Shareholder Paul J. Isaac Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) major shareholder Paul J. Isaac sold 2,000,000 shares of Stereotaxis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $14,500,000.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Stereotaxis stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $674.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.87. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $10.30.
Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.
About Stereotaxis
Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.
