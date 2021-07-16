stETH (Lido) (STETH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43.09 Million

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $1.21 billion and approximately $43.09 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,887.76 or 0.05982417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00038244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00103955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00145549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,450.24 or 0.99667459 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 642,954 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.