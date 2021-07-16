Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,193 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 46.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.37.

Shares of BNS opened at $62.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $68.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

