Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth $54,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 255.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $109.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Associates L.P. Ta sold 689,600 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $36,390,192.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

