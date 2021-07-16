Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 1,987 Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 405,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDF opened at $23.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $27.64.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

