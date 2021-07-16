Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 7,796 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 80,573 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 52,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

MUC opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.79. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

