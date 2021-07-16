Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake Sells 43,778 Shares

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $2,365,763.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $2,585,292.44.

On Friday, June 18th, Katrina Lake sold 198,876 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $11,858,975.88.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $1,453,828.80.

On Monday, May 17th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $1,426,721.66.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,439,817.60.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $1,485,765.32.

SFIX traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.33. 1,113,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,606. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $113.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -71.68 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.41.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

