Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 11,100 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,414% compared to the average volume of 733 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth $1,779,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 357.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 193,637 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth $11,328,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 76.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASPN shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright raised Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $970.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.03. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $37.30.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

