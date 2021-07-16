Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Delta Air Lines Call Options (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 95,386 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 51% compared to the typical volume of 63,086 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,620,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,809,000 after purchasing an additional 231,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,847 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 20.6% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,994 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,825,000 after purchasing an additional 717,673 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,898,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,519,000 after buying an additional 25,513 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

DAL stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $40.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,444,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.16. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

