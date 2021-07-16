Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 995 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,018% compared to the typical daily volume of 89 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

PowerFleet stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89. PowerFleet has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $249.41 million, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.82.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWFL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 55.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

