Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 995 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,018% compared to the typical daily volume of 89 put options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.
PowerFleet stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89. PowerFleet has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $249.41 million, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.82.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWFL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 55.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PowerFleet
PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.
