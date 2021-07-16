Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$62.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.80.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF opened at $50.93 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.63.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.