SUN Price Reaches $0.0265 on Exchanges (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last week, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SUN has a market capitalization of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00038840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00106514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00145851 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,876.29 or 0.99813023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

