Sunnova Energy International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 1,941 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,633% compared to the average volume of 112 put options.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.63. 23,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $57.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.25.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,136 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,792,000 after buying an additional 526,760 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,269,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,635,000 after acquiring an additional 64,104 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.9% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,562,000 after acquiring an additional 67,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,751,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,345 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

