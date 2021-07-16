Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the June 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
SUPGF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.56. 93,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,992. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.62. Superior Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15.
Superior Gold Company Profile
