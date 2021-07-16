Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the June 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SUPGF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.56. 93,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,992. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.62. Superior Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

